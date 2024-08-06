Boston Partners Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. 554,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

