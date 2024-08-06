Boston Partners Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Boston Partners bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,708,000 after buying an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $8,923,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,431,000 after buying an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 293,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,411. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 76.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 121.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 598,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,162.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LADR

About Ladder Capital

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.