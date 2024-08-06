Boston Partners Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Boston Partners bought a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 42,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 32.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 641,493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,065,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 551,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

