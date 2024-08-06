Boston Partners Takes Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,737,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 0.4 %

Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 48,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $533.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares in the company, valued at $20,914,817.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,914,817.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,018,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

