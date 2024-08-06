Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in UMH Properties were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 629,427 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 244,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 124,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. 186,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,528. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

