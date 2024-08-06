Boxlight (BOXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Boxlight has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.04 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 25.10%. On average, analysts expect Boxlight to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Boxlight stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,474. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Boxlight

About Boxlight

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.