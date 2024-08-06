Boyd Group Services (BYD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Boyd Group Services to post earnings of C$0.88 per share for the quarter.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BYD traded down C$5.73 on Tuesday, reaching C$221.29. 12,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$247.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$271.37. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$221.18 and a 12 month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Group Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$298.46.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

