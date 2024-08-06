Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 12,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $136,662.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08.

Shares of BRZE opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Braze by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Braze by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

