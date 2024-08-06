Brightcove (BCOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Brightcove has set its FY 2024 guidance at -0.100–0.050 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.050–0.030 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV remained flat at $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

