British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,413.03

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,413.03 ($30.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,790 ($35.65). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,693 ($34.42), with a volume of 10,306,822 shares traded.

BATS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.17) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($51.12) to GBX 3,450 ($44.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,499.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,413.03.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,076 ($26.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,989.08 ($11,487.64). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 445 shares of company stock worth $928,236. 10.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

