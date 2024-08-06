Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $966.05

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 966.05 ($12.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($16.23). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 1,264 ($16.15), with a volume of 1,535,847 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BVIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.80) to GBX 1,315 ($16.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVIC

Britvic Stock Up 0.1 %

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,140.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 966.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,274.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Britvic

In other news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.03), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($176,091.91). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42 shares of company stock worth $44,648. Company insiders own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.