Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Raises Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock traded up $13.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.78. The stock had a trading volume of 272,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,632. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $222.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

