Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY25 guidance to $8.35-$8.66 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $13.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.78. 272,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $222.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

