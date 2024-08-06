Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-$8.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.67.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $14.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.68. The company had a trading volume of 444,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,779. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $165.25 and a 12 month high of $223.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.