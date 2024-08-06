Brokers Issue Forecasts for Champion Iron Limited’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price target on Champion Iron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$5.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.37. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$4.57 and a twelve month high of C$7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

