Brokers Issue Forecasts for PlayAGS Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE AGS opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.08 million, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.18 million.

Institutional Trading of PlayAGS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $2,175,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 623.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

