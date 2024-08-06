Brokers Offer Predictions for Cenovus Energy Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,563,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $970,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,341 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,435,000 after buying an additional 8,438,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,927,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,250,000 after buying an additional 23,202,018 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

