Brokers Offer Predictions for Vitalhub Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Vitalhub had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of C$15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vitalhub from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of VHI opened at C$8.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.43. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.53 million, a PE ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

