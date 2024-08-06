Brokers Set Expectations for Essent Group Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essent Group in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.85. The consensus estimate for Essent Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESNT

Essent Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Essent Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $220,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.