Brokers Set Expectations for FMC Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for FMC in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $18,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

