Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BKD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 605,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

