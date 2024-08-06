Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. 320,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BEPC

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.