BTIG Research Increases UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $10.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 1,364,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,433. UWM has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $816.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UWM by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in UWM by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in UWM by 2,083.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

