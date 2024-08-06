Bumble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 50,261 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 403% compared to the typical volume of 9,988 put options.

Insider Activity

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,370,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Read Our Latest Report on BMBL

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.