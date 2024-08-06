Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Jennifer Vecchio Sells 494 Shares

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.5 %

BURL stock opened at $246.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $263.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

