Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Insider Warren Mcdonald Sells 1,532 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $39,387.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $529,497.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $557.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 333,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

