C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHRW. Benchmark increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

CHRW stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. 497,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,621. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $4,585,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

