C4 Therapeutics’ (CCCC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 236.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 165,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,015. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $409.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 367.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after buying an additional 891,808 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

