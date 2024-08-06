Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WHD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

Cactus stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.23. 121,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,749. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. Cactus has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,474 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,481. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cactus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,955,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,119,000 after buying an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Cactus by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after buying an additional 375,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Cactus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,293,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,778,000 after buying an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cactus by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after buying an additional 73,704 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

