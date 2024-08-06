Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00.

CDNS stock opened at $246.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $217.77 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 223.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,659.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after acquiring an additional 468,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

