Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.14.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

