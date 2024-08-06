Caesarstone (CSTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of CSTE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 14,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $185.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

