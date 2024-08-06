California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,265 shares of company stock worth $32,066,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

