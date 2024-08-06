California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% in the first quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% during the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

