California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.54 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Down 1.5 %

GATX stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.96. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

