California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.58 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,775.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,757.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,744.90. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,401.01 and a one year high of $1,899.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.