California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.65 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Skyline Champion worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 130,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 122.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SKY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.