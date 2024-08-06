California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $519.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $448.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

