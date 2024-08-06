California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,675 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2,247.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

