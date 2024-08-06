California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,608 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Badger Meter worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $10,360,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BMI opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.69. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $210.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

