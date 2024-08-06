California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,027 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,609,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $25,554,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 63.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,757.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,807. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of AGO opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

