California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,237 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Rayonier worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 371.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 525.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

