California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,744 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

