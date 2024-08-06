California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 885 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Knife River worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Knife River by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 109,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Knife River by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Price Performance

NYSE:KNF opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($516.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNF

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.