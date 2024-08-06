Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Calix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CALX

Calix Stock Down 3.7 %

Calix stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Calix has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. Calix’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Calix by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 812,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Calix by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 141,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.