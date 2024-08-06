Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.78 million. On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on CALT shares. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

