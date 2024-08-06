Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.78 million. On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of CALT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $41.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.