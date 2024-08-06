Camellia (LON:CAM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4,360.38

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,360.38 ($55.72) and traded as high as GBX 4,400 ($56.23). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,370 ($55.85), with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Camellia Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,360.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,458.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,283.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

