Canacol Energy (CNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Canacol Energy to post earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.60). Canacol Energy had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of C$104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.34 million.

TSE CNE traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$143.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.94. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.81 and a 1-year high of C$12.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.40 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canacol Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Charle Gamba bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.87 per share, with a total value of C$48,700.00. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

