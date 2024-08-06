CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DMC Global by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DMC Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

BOOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

