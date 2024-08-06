Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 222.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. 216,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $25,194.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,185.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $358,654 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.